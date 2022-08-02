Contractual Teachers Stage Protest Demanding Reinstatement

Shillong, Aug 1: Hundreds of contractual teachers under the umbrella of Meghalaya LP School Contractual Association (MLPSCA) whose services have been ‘terminated’ held a protest rally on Monday from chief minister’s bungalow to MBOSE office demanding reinstatement.

Earlier, the contractual teachers had threatened to hold an indefinite sit-in demonstration in front of the official residence of chief minister, Conrad K Sangma.

After a discussion with the district administration and police, the contractual teachers agreed to hold a rally up to MBOSE office.

Speaking to media persons, Birbor Riangtem of the MLPSCA said that the contractual teachers demand an appointment with the chief minister to discuss their plight as more than 800 teachers and their families are suffering as all of them are now without their livelihood.

Riangtem said that the teachers demand that the State Government and the Education department reinstate them as most of the teachers are over age which make them ineligible to appear for MTET examination.

“Till date around 800 contractual teachers who have been in the profession for over ten years have been terminated since January 2020 after the state government implemented the MTET,” said Riangtem.

Riangtem also said that most of the contractual teachers who have been ‘terminated’ are struggling to meet their ends as it was difficult for the teachers to find alternative sources of livelihood as most of them have become overage. (NNN)