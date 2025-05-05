MBOSE Declares HSSLC Class 12 Results 2025 with 82.05% Overall Pass Percentage

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 5: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 results on Monday. The overall pass percentage stood at an encouraging 82.05%, marking a strong performance by students across the state.

Among regular candidates, the success rate was even higher, with an impressive 87.34% of students passing the exam. Out of 19,931 students registered for the HSSLC exams this year, 19,804 appeared and 17,297 successfully cleared the exams.

Across different streams, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 82.94%, closely followed by the Arts stream at 82.05%. The Commerce stream also performed commendably, registering a pass percentage of 81.28%.

Science Stream Toppers

The top scorer in the Science stream was Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong, who secured 483 marks with a percentage of 96.6%. Drishana Roychoudhury from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, came second with 477 marks (95.4%), while Shweta Sarma, also from St. Anthony’s, clinched the third spot with 473 marks (94.6%).

Commerce Stream Toppers

In the Commerce stream, Disha Chokhani of St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the list with 481 marks (96.2%). She was followed by Nishan Talukdar from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong, who scored 476 marks (95.2%), and Dipankar Barua, also from the same school, who secured 468 marks (93.6%).

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025

Students from all streams—Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational—can check their results online through the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. They need to enter their roll number as provided on their admit cards to access their individual scorecards.

MBOSE clarified that results will not be displayed at any of its offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, students can download the complete result booklets directly from the MBOSE website.

Steps to Download the Result Online:

Visit the official website mbose.in Click on the link titled “HSSLC 2025 Result Booklet” Enter your roll number and other required details Click on SUBMIT Your result will appear on the screen; download and save the marksheet for future reference

The MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 showcases consistent academic efforts from both students and schools in Meghalaya, despite ongoing educational challenges. The strong pass percentage and high-performing students reflect the dedication of the education system in the state.