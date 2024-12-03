Cultural extravaganza marks Day 2 of Hornbill Festival

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 2: Cultural extravaganza by the different tribes of Nagaland marked the second of the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on Monday.

The event held on the theme “cultural connect” was hosted by the deputy chief minister TR Zeliang.

During the morning session of the cultural extravaganza, a key highlight of the Hornbill Festival, various troupes from different tribes showcased various traditional dances and songs that celebrate the rich heritage of Nagaland.

Each tribe will also present one commemorative performance on different days throughout the festival, highlighting the uniqueness of their traditions.

A winner will be announced at the festival’s conclusion.

The highlights of tribal cultural performances included the Angami, Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Zeliang and Tikhir cultural troupes.

In the afternoon session of the cultural extravaganza, hosted by PHE minister Jacob Zhimomi, the Zeliang, Kuki, Yimkhiung, Kachari, Sangtam, Sangtam, Pochury, Lotha, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang and Tikhir cultural troupes presented their traditional dances and songs and also performed indigenous games.