Curfew Lifted in Manipur’s Churachandpur District Amid Improved Situation

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 17: The curfew imposed in the sensitive border district of Churachandpur, Manipur, to maintain law and order has been lifted as of Wednesday, an official confirmed.

The curfew was initially enforced following tensions between two tribal communities—Zomi and Hmar—in the district on April 8. Originally scheduled to remain in effect until April 21, authorities decided to ease the restrictions early on April 16 after the situation showed signs of improvement.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar had imposed the curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The order prohibited unauthorized processions, unlawful gatherings of five or more individuals, and the carrying of weapons, including sticks and stones. Government forces and emergency services, however, were exempted from these restrictions.

Despite the lifting of the curfew, security remains tight in Churachandpur. Adequate deployment of central and state forces has been ensured, particularly in sensitive areas, following a recent explosion.

Officials reported that a bomb exploded at the Jamsuan and Sahei road junction in New Lamka around 1 a.m. on Thursday. Earlier, on April 4, another explosion had occurred near the Zenhang Lamka cemetery around 9:45 p.m., creating fear among local residents. In both incidents, there were no reported casualties or property damage, but they have left the community on edge.

Local organizations, including the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF), Elim Village Authority, Young Paite Association, and Paite Tribe Council, strongly condemned the attacks. The CVDF has vowed to investigate both explosions thoroughly and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

