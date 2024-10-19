Manipur Tensions Escalate: School Set Ablaze Amid Rising Unrest

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: A private educational institution in Manipur’s Jiribam district was set on fire in the early hours of Friday, escalating tension in the region. The arson attack targeted the Blooming Flower School, located in Kalinagar, Jiribam town, which is predominantly inhabited by tribal communities. This incident comes amid a backdrop of growing unrest in parts of Manipur, following discussions hosted by the Union Home Ministry with Meitei, Kuki-Zo-Hmar, and Naga MLAs in New Delhi earlier in the week.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, law enforcement authorities have suggested that the incident may have stemmed from internal conflicts within the school’s management. A police officer involved in the investigation stated, “Some nefarious elements must be responsible for this incident, but we are not considering it from a communal perspective. It was likely a consequence of personal or management-related disputes.” However, the officer emphasized that other possible angles are being probed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Contrary to the police’s preliminary findings, Hmar organizations have accused militant groups of orchestrating the attack. They claim that the arson was carried out by militants who have been involved in similar incidents in the past. The Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, specifically pointed fingers at Meitei outfits, alleging their involvement in this destructive act.

The burning of Blooming Flower School is not an isolated event. A similar arson incident occurred in the same area, Kalinagar, in June 2024, when scores of houses belonging to Hmar individuals were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants. The repeated targeting of this region has raised concerns among local residents, who fear that the ongoing tensions between different communities may be fueling these acts of violence.

In addition to the arson in Jiribam, another violent episode unfolded in Kangpokpi district earlier this week. Suspected militants opened fire from the hills toward Koutruk village in Imphal West on Wednesday night. The gunfire continued for nearly three hours, persisting until 2 a.m. on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident, but it further heightened fears of escalating violence in the area.

In response to these developments, authorities in Churachandpur district have taken precautionary measures to prevent further unrest. The district administration has imposed prohibition orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita, a law aimed at maintaining public order and security. These orders, which went into effect on Wednesday evening, will remain in place for three days, barring any significant escalation in violence.

The timing of these incidents is significant, as they follow closely on the heels of the meeting between tribal and Meitei leaders in New Delhi. Although the talks were aimed at easing tensions and fostering dialogue between the different communities, the recent surge in violence suggests that underlying grievances remain unresolved. The situation has left many residents of the affected areas anxious about the potential for further conflict in the coming days.

Local leaders have called for calm, urging all parties to refrain from actions that could further inflame tensions. However, the continued targeting of both tribal and Meitei communities in arson and shooting incidents has made it difficult to foster peace and trust in the region. The authorities are expected to intensify their investigation into the Jiribam school fire and other recent incidents to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the Hmar Inpui and other tribal organizations are demanding that the government take stronger action to protect vulnerable communities and prevent future attacks. They argue that the violence is not only a threat to public safety but also undermines efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Manipur.

The recent string of incidents highlights the fragile state of affairs in Manipur, where ethnic tensions have been a longstanding issue. As the authorities work to restore order, it remains to be seen whether the current efforts will be enough to prevent further violence and create a lasting peace.