Cyclothon-Fuel Conservation Campaign held

IMPHAL, Nov 25: Joining with various parts of the country,
Cyclothon-Fuel Conservation Campaign was held today at Hotel
Imphal by The Classic, Imphal, Manipur with the ultimate
objective to promote a sense of fuel conservation in the minds
of the civilians and to create health awareness by using cycles
in our daily practical lives.
The main mission of Cyclothon focuses on ride for pride and
inclusive growth for children and the youths. It also projects on
dual importance of balancing life on wheels by saving fuel and
economy on one hand and improving health on the other. The
function was organized by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Chief
Guest of the function, CAF & PD, Revenue Minister, Karam
Shyam was felicitated during the function as the Cyclothon
Campaign completes one year of its operation. Uttiya
Bhattacharyya, CGM, Indian Oil AOD State Office; Professor
Sinam Rajendra Singh, National vice-president, Bharat Vikash
Parishad and Sinam Ibungoton Singh, deputy general
manager(RS) & state level coordinator were the President and
guests of honour respectively at the function. Minister, Karam
Shyam flagged off the campaign and also released a “Joint
Hands” CD for the Indian Oil Channel Partners. The main route
of the cycle rally comprises of Assembly Road, the road passing
through the Thangmeiband Traffic Island and then heading over
to Khuyathong road. Minister Karam Shyam highlighted that if
the citizens of the country are able to abide by the instructions
of the campaign by cycling at least one day per week, the
country will able to achieve the target of fuel conservation,
economic savings, pollution control in our environment and
health benefits. By following the message of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, youths who still don’t have income of their
own should practice this idea in their daily routine and not feel
shy at all, he also stated. “We should not be shy of doing good
deeds. We should be guilty of indulging in anti-social menace
like drugs etc.”, he pointed out. Let’s make Manipur the
number one State in the ranking of cyclists population in the
entire country, he appealed. Renowned cyclist Rohen Philem,
23 years, took part in the rally. (NNN)