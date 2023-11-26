Cyclothon-Fuel Conservation Campaign held

IMPHAL, Nov 25: Joining with various parts of the country,

Cyclothon-Fuel Conservation Campaign was held today at Hotel

Imphal by The Classic, Imphal, Manipur with the ultimate

objective to promote a sense of fuel conservation in the minds

of the civilians and to create health awareness by using cycles

in our daily practical lives.

The main mission of Cyclothon focuses on ride for pride and

inclusive growth for children and the youths. It also projects on

dual importance of balancing life on wheels by saving fuel and

economy on one hand and improving health on the other. The

function was organized by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Chief

Guest of the function, CAF & PD, Revenue Minister, Karam

Shyam was felicitated during the function as the Cyclothon

Campaign completes one year of its operation. Uttiya

Bhattacharyya, CGM, Indian Oil AOD State Office; Professor

Sinam Rajendra Singh, National vice-president, Bharat Vikash

Parishad and Sinam Ibungoton Singh, deputy general

manager(RS) & state level coordinator were the President and

guests of honour respectively at the function. Minister, Karam

Shyam flagged off the campaign and also released a “Joint

Hands” CD for the Indian Oil Channel Partners. The main route

of the cycle rally comprises of Assembly Road, the road passing

through the Thangmeiband Traffic Island and then heading over

to Khuyathong road. Minister Karam Shyam highlighted that if

the citizens of the country are able to abide by the instructions

of the campaign by cycling at least one day per week, the

country will able to achieve the target of fuel conservation,

economic savings, pollution control in our environment and

health benefits. By following the message of Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

Narendra Modi, youths who still don’t have income of their

own should practice this idea in their daily routine and not feel

shy at all, he also stated. “We should not be shy of doing good

deeds. We should be guilty of indulging in anti-social menace

like drugs etc.”, he pointed out. Let’s make Manipur the

number one State in the ranking of cyclists population in the

entire country, he appealed. Renowned cyclist Rohen Philem,

23 years, took part in the rally. (NNN)