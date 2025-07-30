33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...

CYMA urges Mizoram govt to take measures to prevent influx

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, July 29: The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA) on Tuesday urged the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures to prevent potential influx from neighbouring Assam in view of eviction drive in that state.

YMA is the largest and most influential civil society organisation in the state with over four lakh members in and outside Mizoram.

- Advertisement -

The meeting of CYMA on Monday discussed measures to prevent a possible influx from Assam following an eviction drive against illegal encroachers by the Assam government, the organisation’s general secretary Malsawmliana said.

Related Posts:

The meeting urged the state government to initiate proactive measures to prevent illegal influx from the neighbouring state, he said.

It also urged the state government to exercise extreme caution while issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP), a travel document for entering protected areas, including Mizoram, to outsiders intending to visit the state, Malsawmliana said.

He said that the CYMA also instructed its sub-headquarters, groups and branches across border districts to remain vigilant and take necessary actions to prevent illegal influx from Assam.

- Advertisement -

Three Mizoram districts – Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit – share about 164 km of border with Assam. (PTI)

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Illegal Boulder Mining Uncovered in New Shillong, Task Force Orders Closure

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets