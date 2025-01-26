D R Thapa re-elected as Sikkim BJP president

GANGTOK, Jan 25: D R Thapa has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Sikkim BJP following the organisational elections held here on Saturday, the party said.
He has been re-elected for the 2024-2027 term, it said.
The declaration was made by Election Officer V Muraleedharan, who is also the BJP’s northeast co-coordinator.
In the elections held at the state BJP office at Singtam, Narendra Kumar Subba was also unanimously elected member of the National Council for 2024-2027.
“The decision, finalised today, reflects the party’s confidence in Thapa’s ability to drive the party’s growth and influence in Sikkim’s political landscape,” the state unit of the BJP said in a Facebook post. (PTI)