Decomposed body of missing youth found in Manipur’s Chandel

IMPHAL, Feb 1: The decomposed remains suspected to be of a 19-year-old youth, who had been missing since May last year were found in Sokom village in Manipur’s Chandel district, police said.

Ngangom Navy of Sugnu in Kakching district had been missing since May 28 last year and has been presumed dead.

The search for Ngangom resumed on Wednesday after a video went viral on January 30 on social media where suspected militants were seen decapitating his head. Manipur Police identified the site where the video was shot and a renewed search was carried out during which the decomposed skeletal remains were found on Wednesday.

Clothes seen on the video seemed to match with those that were also recovered, police said, adding that “forensic experts are examining the remains to confirm the identity”.

The remains had been deposited at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. (PTI)