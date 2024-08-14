Demonstration in Agartala over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 13: In a show of solidarity with the victim from Radha Gobinda Kar Medical College in West Bengal, students and doctors from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation and the resignation of officials implicated in the case.

The demonstration follows the tragic alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student from RG Kar Medical College. The incident, reported on August 9, involved a female resident doctor from the college.

The protestors, including both doctors and students from AGMC and GB Pant Hospital, gathered at their respective institutions and conducted a rally on hospital grounds. They are calling for a transparent investigation and the implementation of national policies to address such grave crimes.

Dr. Shabana, a resident doctor at AGMC, stated, “We stand united in our demand for justice. This crime is deeply shocking, and we urge the Centre to take decisive action. We call for a clear investigation and the resignation of those responsible.”

Dr. Priya Ashok, a first-year General Surgery resident, expressed her distress, saying, “It is deeply troubling that a fellow resident doctor has suffered such a fate. Our march and protest are aimed at seeking justice for the victim.”

As part of the protest, doctors and students have suspended their work until 5 PM, with undergraduate students also boycotting classes. However, emergency and outpatient services will continue to operate during this period.