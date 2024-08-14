28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
type here...

Demonstration in Agartala over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 13: In a show of solidarity with the victim from Radha Gobinda Kar Medical College in West Bengal, students and doctors from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation and the resignation of officials implicated in the case.

- Advertisement -

The demonstration follows the tragic alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old second-year postgraduate student from RG Kar Medical College. The incident, reported on August 9, involved a female resident doctor from the college.

The protestors, including both doctors and students from AGMC and GB Pant Hospital, gathered at their respective institutions and conducted a rally on hospital grounds. They are calling for a transparent investigation and the implementation of national policies to address such grave crimes.

Dr. Shabana, a resident doctor at AGMC, stated, “We stand united in our demand for justice. This crime is deeply shocking, and we urge the Centre to take decisive action. We call for a clear investigation and the resignation of those responsible.”

Dr. Priya Ashok, a first-year General Surgery resident, expressed her distress, saying, “It is deeply troubling that a fellow resident doctor has suffered such a fate. Our march and protest are aimed at seeking justice for the victim.”

- Advertisement -

As part of the protest, doctors and students have suspended their work until 5 PM, with undergraduate students also boycotting classes. However, emergency and outpatient services will continue to operate during this period.

10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF detain 10 Bangladeshi, one Indian from Tripura

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World