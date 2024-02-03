Demonstration In Imphal Calls For Tax And Loan Relief Amid Ongoing Crisis In State

IMPHAL, Feb 2: A sit-in demonstration staged in Imphal on Friday pressed the Manipur state government and the central government to exempt income tax and all forms of loan interests for the people of Manipur affected by the ongoing violence.

The demonstration was staged under the joint aegis of Meetei/Meitei Tribe Union (MTU), Meitei Pangal Welfare Organization and Awang Sekmai Advance Women’s Society in Imphal’s Keishampat Junction.

Placards with caption “Exempt loan interest and income tax”, “Write off load amount for displaced people”, etc were displayed during the demonstration.

MTU secretary (administration) Mutum Churamani, addressing reporters during the demonstration, highlighted the severe impact of the over eight-month-long crisis on various sections of society.

He emphasised the struggles of individuals who took loans for vehicle loans, start-ups under the MSME scheme, housing, agriculture, and education. Churamani also noted the challenges faced by government employees in paying income tax, given their contributions to aid those displaced by the crisis.

He further claimed that people running businesses with loans availed from the banks are also facing difficulties in repayment of the loan amounts with interest as the crisis has been giving a great impact to the normal business transactions.

“Among them, the most sufferers are those loanees whose houses and business establishments were torched or vandalised. As of now they have no means to pay interest for the loan amount they availed,” he further added.

As per Churamani, small-time entrepreneurs cannot continue their business, as the market has almost collapsed.

Transporters who availed loans in purchasing their vehicles, either passenger buses or goods trucks are unable to repay the loan which they have to pay back with interest since their services on the national highways remained suspended owing to the crisis, the secretary opined.

Considering the widespread hardships, especially among loan beneficiaries, Churamani urged the state and central governments to exempt loan interest, extend maturity periods, and waive loans for displaced individuals residing in relief camps. (NNN)