Organisations to protest in Delhi seeking PM’s intervention in Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, Dec 7: In light of the “grave silence and inaction”, various civil society organisations in Manipur have unanimously resolved to stage a protest rally in New Delhi on December 22, 2024, under the theme “Peace and Mutual Coexistence”. These organisations also said that this rally, being organised with the cooperation of the Manipuri Diaspora in Delhi, is a call to awaken the conscience of the nation and urge the Prime Minister to break his silence on Manipur.

It can be mentioned that, in light of the ongoing unrest and communal tensions in Manipur, representatives from various civil society organizations came together for a meeting on the theme “Peace and Mutual Coexistence” on December 5, 2024 at Sangai Hotel, Imphal, Manipur and sought to address the current crisis and chart a path toward lasting peace and reconciliation.

“Manipur, a historically independent kingdom until its merger with India in 1949, has long been a land of diverse ethnic communities living in relative harmony. However, post-independence political tensions, ethnic divisions, and armed conflicts have marred the state’s social fabric. In recent years, the situation has worsened, leading to internal displacement, loss of lives, and growing distrust among communities following the outbreak of engineered conflict since May 3, 2023. With the intent to restore peace and rebuild a spirit of mutual coexistence, the meetings have been convened to build up a collective leadership of Manipur’s civil society,”a joint statement from the civil society organisations said. The joint press statement was released to the press by Committee of Peaceful Coexistence, Manipur (CPCM) Meetei Meitei Tribe Union (MMTU) Federal Students’ Organisation, Kangleipak (FESOK), United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC), Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), Committee on Relief & Rehabilitation (CRR), Kanglei Panas (KP), Yelhoumee Phurup (YP), Apunba Awonba Manipur Amagidamak (AAMA), All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA), All India Tanzeeme Insaaf (AITI), Women Association for Socio-Economic Development (WASEDEV), Struggling Women Association (SWA), All Manipur Student Guardian Organisation (AMSGO), Imagi Meira (IM), All Manipur Meitei Pangal Clubs’ Organisation (AMMPACO), Meipak Ningthou Committee (MNC), Youth Collective Manipur (YCM), Nupi Union For Peace and Integrity (NUPI), and Manipur International Youth Centre (MIYC).

The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur since May 3, 2023, has left the people of this war-torn state deeply anguished and disillusioned, it said, adding that for over 18 months, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic strife, leading to untold suffering, displacement, and a breakdown of social harmony.

”Yet, the Prime Minister of India, who has the constitutional and moral responsibility to address the grievances of the citizens, has chosen to remain silent. This indifference raises serious questions about his commitment to the unity and well-being of the Manipur State. It is deeply ironic and disappointing that Prime Minister Modi, on his numerous foreign tours, consistently speaks about world peace and calls for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, yet he has not uttered a single word about the turmoil and violence in Manipur. While advocating for global reconciliation, his silence on a domestic crisis of such magnitude betrays the trust and hope of the people of Manipur. The burning question that we, the citizens of Manipur, ask today is: How can the Prime Minister of India seek peace abroad while ignoring the cries of his own people at home?” the joint press statement said.

In light of this grave silence and inaction, the civil society organisations have convened twice and unanimously resolved to stage a protest rally in New Delhi on December 22, 2024, under the theme “Peace and Mutual Coexistence,” it informed and said that this rally, being organised with the cooperation of the Manipuri Diaspora in Delhi, is a call to awaken the conscience of the nation and urge the Prime Minister to break his silence on Manipur.

It is a call to remind him of his duty to protect the lives and dignity of every Manipur People, the statement said. Furthermore, a 50-member delegation will seek an audience with the Prime Minister between December 22-26, 2024, to discuss pathways for peace and reconciliation, it said.

“As a preparatory step, a two-member team will visit the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on December 16, 2024, to formally submit a request for this crucial meeting. We hope that the Prime Minister, recognising the plight of the people of Manipur, will grant this appointment and take concrete steps to resolve the crisis. The people of Manipur cannot and will not remain silent while their state continues to burn. The Prime Minister’s silence only intensifies the pain and suffering of those affected by this humanitarian crisis,” the statement said.

”We urge the Prime Minister to demonstrate leadership, compassion, and resolve by addressing the Manipur crisis with the seriousness it deserves. Peace and unity cannot be achieved through indifference but through dialogue and decisive action. It is time for the Prime Minister of India to speak his mind and act in the best interest of the people of Manipur,” the statement added. (NNN)