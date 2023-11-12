Dimapur police, CSOs deliberate on tackling menace of extortion

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a proactive move to address the spike

in extortion by criminals and national workers, commissioner

of police (CP), Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie convened a closed-

door consultative meeting with representatives from civil

society organisations (CSOs) and business communities from

Dimapur, Chümoukdeima, and Niuland.

The closed-door meeting which went on for nearly three

hours was held at the Conference Hall of the Police

Commissionerate here on Friday.

Interacting with Nagaland Post following the meeting, Sophie

said the initiative was aimed at collaboratively tackling the

growing challenge of extortion.

He disclosed that 50 participants representing 19 CSOs and

the business communities from Dimapur, Chümoukdeima,

and Niuland actively participated in the deliberations.

Describing the meeting as highly fruitful, Sophie said the

central theme of discussion revolved around the menace of

extortion, whereby representatives of the civil societies

expressed their collective discontent, echoing a resounding

“enough is enough”, against the evil.

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of law enforcement in

curbing extortion activities, the commissioner of police also

urged the civil society representatives to play an integral role

in the process by cooperating and promptly sharing

information about any observed or suspected instances of

extortion.