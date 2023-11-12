Dimapur police, CSOs deliberate on tackling menace of extortion

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 11: In a proactive move to address the spike
in extortion by criminals and national workers, commissioner
of police (CP), Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie convened a closed-
door consultative meeting with representatives from civil
society organisations (CSOs) and business communities from
Dimapur, Chümoukdeima, and Niuland.
The closed-door meeting which went on for nearly three
hours was held at the Conference Hall of the Police
Commissionerate here on Friday.
Interacting with Nagaland Post following the meeting, Sophie
said the initiative was aimed at collaboratively tackling the
growing challenge of extortion.
He disclosed that 50 participants representing 19 CSOs and
the business communities from Dimapur, Chümoukdeima,
and Niuland actively participated in the deliberations.
Describing the meeting as highly fruitful, Sophie said the
central theme of discussion revolved around the menace of
extortion, whereby representatives of the civil societies
expressed their collective discontent, echoing a resounding
“enough is enough”, against the evil.
Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of law enforcement in
curbing extortion activities, the commissioner of police also
urged the civil society representatives to play an integral role
in the process by cooperating and promptly sharing
information about any observed or suspected instances of
extortion.