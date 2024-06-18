DIPR Nagaland sends individuals to MIFF

KOHIMA, June 17: The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Nagaland, has selected five individuals from film and related fields from Nagaland to attend the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival, 2024. The five participants will be representing Nagaland at the Festival to be held in Mumbai from June 18 to 21, 2024.

The participation at MIFF is an initiative of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations, an official report said.

As the nodal department for films and related matters in Nagaland, DIPR aims to promote local talent by providing them with invaluable exposure and a prestigious platform, the report said. This initiative underscores the Department’s commitment to fostering the growth and recognition of Nagaland’s vibrant film community, offering a unique opportunity for local filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to gain insights into the broader film landscape.

By facilitating the participation of these five individuals at the Mumbai International Film Festival, DIPR and NFDC aim to shine a spotlight on Nagaland’s creative potential, encouraging further development and recognition of the region’s artistic contributions on a national and international stage, the report added. (NNN)