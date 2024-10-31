Harmonies on the Hills: Kohima’s Street Piano Festival Unites Music and Art

HT Digital

Thursday, October 31: The recent Street Piano Festival in Kohima transformed the Old NST Parking area into a lively stage for musical expression, where pianists of all ages captivated an audience with enchanting performances. This unique event, part of the larger Kohima Street Carnival organized by Kohima Smart City in collaboration with the BRILLANTE! Nagaland Piano Festival, provided a dynamic cultural experience for all in attendance. With live performances that filled the air with melodies, the festival offered a blend of creativity and community spirit, delighting residents and visitors alike.

A team of local artists contributed to the festival’s vibrant ambiance by painting a street piano and creating large-scale art installations that adorned the venue. The festival’s initial phase featured collaborative artwork by artists like Allison Solo, Razu Rocus, and Cynthia Kolakhe, who decorated a piano with intricate designs, while logistics were managed by Ologoc and the creative team, with guidance from Niwe Mero. Khyochano TCK, founder and director of BRILLANTE!, described the setup as a “showstopper,” with the piano key-themed paintings and Brillante logo prominently displayed throughout the area. The event began at noon, with a steady flow of performances, culminating with a final piece by young pianist Jabez at 5 PM.

According to Khyochano, Street Piano Day was conceptualized to uplift community spirits, spreading hope and beauty through music. This live event served as a preview for the third edition of BRILLANTE!, an online festival scheduled for November 19-21, supported by TaFMA and the Nagaland Piano Teachers Association. Through both live and online formats, BRILLANTE! seeks to harness the unifying power of music, fostering goodwill and healing in communities. Khyochano expressed that by holding events in public spaces, the festival brings high-quality musical experiences directly to the people of Kohima, making music accessible to all.

The collaboration between Kohima Smart City and BRILLANTE! elevated this festival to a notable event in Nagaland’s cultural calendar. Attendees were treated not only to piano music but also to a variety of artistic showcases, from string quartets to dance competitions. BRILLANTE! gathers a blend of local, national, and international musicians who celebrate multiple genres through performances, competitions, and educational sessions, fostering an environment where young talents can find inspiration. The festival not only promotes classical music but also encourages young pianists to develop and aspire to be part of Nagaland’s vibrant music scene.

During her address, Khyochano also reflected on the history of the piano in Nagaland, acknowledging American missionaries’ role in introducing the instrument to the region. She paid tribute to pioneering local pianists like the late Khrieü Sekhose, who meticulously hand-wrote his musical scores at a time when resources were limited. Events like the Street Piano Festival provide invaluable opportunities for local students to participate in masterclasses and workshops led by other accomplished musicians. Past editions of BRILLANTE! included esteemed guests such as Russian pianist Tatiana Dichenko and Nagaland’s concert artist Nise Meruno, who judged the Nagaland-wide Piano Competition featuring 85 participants.

BRILLANTE! has evolved into an essential gathering for classical music enthusiasts and has notably contributed to the objectives of the Nagaland Piano Teachers Association, which promotes the quality of piano education in the region. The festival’s second edition featured a grand rendition of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” by a 100-Pianos Overture, with 102 pianists of all ages performing. The festival’s reach has extended internationally, establishing Nagaland as India’s “Piano Capital,” and inviting performances from esteemed international pianists like Germany’s Marouan Benabdallah and Monika Herzig from the United States, who will showcase their skills through online videos in the upcoming BRILLANTE! festival.

In addition to on-site activities, the festival included a video introducing Kohima, virtual workshops, and masterclasses, combining live and online experiences that promise to make BRILLANTE! both innovative and impactful. As the festival continues to evolve, it not only elevates Nagaland’s cultural profile but also inspires a new generation of musicians, blending the richness of classical piano with the dynamic spirit of Kohima’s vibrant arts scene.