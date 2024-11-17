Don’t hamper NH projects with land issues: Nagaland Dy CM Zeliang

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 16: Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang urged the public not to hamper National Highway projects in the state with land issues.

Addressing the media after undertaking a four-day tour to five districts of Phek, Kiphire, Shamator, Tuensang and Mokokchung from November 11 here on Friday, Zeliang, who is also the minister in charge of National Highway, said he reviewed and assessed the National Highway projects, covering an approximate length of 750 km, in the districts.

He added that he inspected and reviewed the ongoing projects and those that were completed in the recent past and under the defect liability period/maintenance period.

During the tour, Zeliang called upon the stakeholders to cooperate with the state government in respect of land acquisition for construction of national highways.

Zeliang noted that there are many projects that are delayed and stalled because of land acquisition and compensation demand.

Seeking cooperation on the land rates fixed by the state government, he observed that there are hundreds of houses constructed just by the road in anticipation of compensation.

He said these illegal structures are from 159 km to 173 km and also structures are visible from 176 km to 206 km under Phek district.

“This is highly unethical and can lead to delay or even failure to sanction the project,” Zeliang said.

He also said the state government would recommend that those projects which are being stalled due to the land issue be foreclosed as there is no provision to pay for land compensation other than National Highway projects.

He added that land compensation matter in the state has been one major issue in the failure and delay of projects.

Zeliang said during the four-day tour, he was overwhelmed by the support of the public for the government. He solicited the same support when a project is sanctioned and work commences so that the appointed contractors do not face any hurdle and the public gets to enjoy good roads.

He also asked contractors to maintain quality work and complete the projects as per the scheduled date for their completion.