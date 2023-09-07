Training for Nagaland teachers under Adolescence Education Programme

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: The Nagaland Board of School Education and

Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) will jointly

conduct a one-day training programme, under the Adolescence

Education Programme (AEP), for teachers of the state aiming to

equip every adolescent between 10 to 19 years with scientific

information, knowledge and life-skills to protect themselves

from HIV infection and manage their concerns pertaining to

reproductive and sexual health.

The AEP, a joint initiative by the Union education ministry,

school education and literacy department and National AIDS

Control Organisation (NACO), covers all the secondary and

higher secondary schools of the country.

While for Kohima and Tseminyu teachers the training will be

held at Red Cross Society conference hall in Kohima on

September 12, it will be conducted through online mode for

teachers under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha,

Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire,

Longleng, Peren, Noklak and Shamator districts on September

15.

In Nagaland, the NSACS has been conducting training

programmes for teachers under AEP since 2010 with the

objective to provide accurate age-appropriate life skills-based

adolescence education in a sustained manner in schools and

provide structured education to enhance knowledge and skills

of adolescents to deal with challenges of life.

Some of the areas to be discussed under this training are

HIV/AIDS and STI, HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control), Act

2017, growing up and adolescence reproductive sexual health,

mental health and substance abuse.

The organisers have directed all the heads of registered

institutions under Kohima and Tseminyu districts to depute one

teacher to attend the meeting positively.

They also informed all the heads of registered institutions

under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto,

Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren,

Noklak and Shamator districts to depute one teacher to attend

the online meeting.

The registration link for the training programme will be shared

later in the district WhatsApp groups and email IDs of the

schools. The attendance of teachers from all the registered

schools is compulsory and will be monitored.