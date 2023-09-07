Training for Nagaland teachers under Adolescence Education Programme

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 6: The Nagaland Board of School Education and
Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) will jointly
conduct a one-day training programme, under the Adolescence
Education Programme (AEP), for teachers of the state aiming to
equip every adolescent between 10 to 19 years with scientific
information, knowledge and life-skills to protect themselves
from HIV infection and manage their concerns pertaining to
reproductive and sexual health.
The AEP, a joint initiative by the Union education ministry,
school education and literacy department and National AIDS
Control Organisation (NACO), covers all the secondary and
higher secondary schools of the country.
While for Kohima and Tseminyu teachers the training will be
held at Red Cross Society conference hall in Kohima on
September 12, it will be conducted through online mode for
teachers under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha,
Zunheboto, Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire,
Longleng, Peren, Noklak and Shamator districts on September
15.
In Nagaland, the NSACS has been conducting training
programmes for teachers under AEP since 2010 with the
objective to provide accurate age-appropriate life skills-based
adolescence education in a sustained manner in schools and
provide structured education to enhance knowledge and skills
of adolescents to deal with challenges of life.
Some of the areas to be discussed under this training are
HIV/AIDS and STI, HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control), Act
2017, growing up and adolescence reproductive sexual health,
mental health and substance abuse.
The organisers have directed all the heads of registered
institutions under Kohima and Tseminyu districts to depute one
teacher to attend the meeting positively.
They also informed all the heads of registered institutions
under Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto,
Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren,
Noklak and Shamator districts to depute one teacher to attend
the online meeting.
The registration link for the training programme will be shared
later in the district WhatsApp groups and email IDs of the
schools. The attendance of teachers from all the registered
schools is compulsory and will be monitored.