Thursday, February 22, 2024
DRF-800 installed at RIMS

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 21: “Multipurpose Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy System (DRF-800)” was installed recently at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

The DRF-800 installed at the department of Radiodiagnosis of the Centrally-run institute was inaugurated with a simple ceremony held at the institute’s complex in Imphal’s Lamphelpat.

Talking to the reporters, head of department of Radiodiagnosis, RIMS, Dr Soibam Subhaschandra said that this an advanced machine.

He said that the newly installed machine will broadly assist in radiological related investigation and this would provide three-dimension X-ray on different parts of human body while predicting any medical issue in liver, pancreas and fertility test in gynaecology.

Furthermore, it will facilitate specialized procedures such as Barium swallow, Barium meal, Barium enema, urology and gynaecological investigations, Myelography, as well as interventional procedures like Endoscopy, Catheter Placement, Biopsy, Lumbar Puncture, among others, he added.

The machine will surely assist in providing results of complicated medical problems which in turn will help a lot in saving precious lives, he hoped.

Addressing the gathering after formally inaugurating the new state-in-art, RIMS director Prof G Sunil Kumar Sharma said that it was a pride moment for the institute for being the pioneer in installing such advanced facilities in the government sector of the country.

He said that the cutting-edge system, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, offers automatic positioning and image generation, making it highly efficient and user-friendly.

The machine is capable of conducting radiography for the entire leg spine and processing three-dimensional X-rays for various body positions, he added.

This multipurpose functionality machine allows a wide range of investigations to be conducted simultaneously, while also significantly reducing radiation emissions and exposure, he added.

The director hoped that the introduction of the advanced state-of-art with AI positioning will greatly benefit the public, ensuring precise and efficient diagnostic procedures.

He remarked that the installation of the Multipurpose Digital Radiography Fluoroscopy System (DRF-800) marked a proud moment for the RIMS.

It will add another feather in the commitment of RIMS hospital making a more patient-friendly and technologically advanced healthcare sector in the region. (NNN)

