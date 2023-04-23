Naga Students Support Bandh

SENAPATI, April 22 (NNN): The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has announced to endorse the April 24 bandh in the hill districts of Manipur.

The Naga student body said it was perturbed with the “perfidious nature of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) authority for having failed to respect and abide the resolutions written in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the RIMS authority and the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) ATSUM representing the whole tribal populace in the presence of the Government of Manipur representatives including the health minister, the tribal affairs & hills minister and the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) chairman on April 3, 2023 pertaining to issue demanding for nullification and rectification of the recently declared result for appointment of LDC in RIMS vide No. B/3222/208-RIMS dated on 03/03/2023 by the RIMS authority in compliance with RIMS Order No. M/1/2019-RIMS (49) dated 21st May 2022 and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare letter no. U- 12025/19/2019-NE dated 11th May, 2022 where 34% has to be reserved for ST, 3% for SC and 13% for OBC”.

The ANSAM then said it considered such “perfidious nature” of the concerned authority had bamboozled the whole tribal populace in Manipur and the arising situation has compelled to take up an agitation following which the office of the ANSAM had taken a firm resolution to endorse the 12-hour total shut down in all the hill districts of Manipur from 6 am of April 24 in the best interests of the whole tribal populace and lawmakers in India demanding for the implementation of the rights given in the constitution to uphold the sanctity of democracy in India.

Therefore, the ANSAM said it “seriously appeals” its constituent units and sub-ordinate bodies to strictly endorse the proposed agitation in their respective jurisdictions for which any untoward incidents during the total shut-down shall be the sole responsibility of the RIMS authority.