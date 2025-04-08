Drone with camera found near Tripura-Bangladesh border, probe launch

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 7: Security agencies have launched an investigation after a drone fitted with a camera was found early Monday morning in a paddy field at Bolla Mukh, a village near the Bangladesh border under Belonia Sub-division in South Tripura.

The discovery has raised fresh concerns over potential cross-border surveillance, as the state shares an 856-kilometre-long international boundary with Bangladesh.

The drone was first spotted by Gopal Pal, a local resident, around 7 AM while he was tending to his crops. He immediately alerted the landowner, Sadhan Majumder, who in turn informed the police.

Speaking to reporters, Majumder said, “Gopal brought the drone to us after finding it in the field. We immediately contacted the Tripura Police. There have been sightings of similar drones in recent days. Given the proximity to the border, we suspect it may have come from across the fence.”

Following the alert, a team of Tripura Police and BSF personnel reached the spot and took possession of the drone.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said, “We received information about the recovery of a drone from a paddy field in Bolla Mukh early this morning. Locals claim they had seen the drone flying over the area a few days back. There is suspicion it may have entered from the Bangladesh side.”

A formal investigation is now underway to determine the origin and intent behind the drone’s presence.