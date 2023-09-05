27 C
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Drug peddler in police net in East Jaintia Hills

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Sept 4: One alleged drug supplier was arrested along
with illegal contraband in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya
recently.
Acting on credible source information, one Lalmungsanga was
detained at Kongong while he was traveling from Aizwal via
Silchar towards Khliehriat in a tourist Sumo, police said.
During the ensuing search, 10 black packets of illegal
contraband weighing 10.16 kg were found from his suitcase,
the police also said.
Preliminary test was conducted which showed positive for
Crystal Meth (mescaline).
A case under NDPS Act has been registered with the Khliehriat
police station under relevant sections of law and investigation
is on to trace backward and forward linkages. (NNN)

