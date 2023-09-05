Drug peddler in police net in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, Sept 4: One alleged drug supplier was arrested along

with illegal contraband in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya

recently.

Acting on credible source information, one Lalmungsanga was

detained at Kongong while he was traveling from Aizwal via

Silchar towards Khliehriat in a tourist Sumo, police said.

During the ensuing search, 10 black packets of illegal

contraband weighing 10.16 kg were found from his suitcase,

the police also said.

Preliminary test was conducted which showed positive for

Crystal Meth (mescaline).

A case under NDPS Act has been registered with the Khliehriat

police station under relevant sections of law and investigation

is on to trace backward and forward linkages. (NNN)