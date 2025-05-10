G7 Nations Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urge Restraint and Dialogue Between India and Pakistan

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 10: In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the G7 nations—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States—and the European Union strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers… strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan,” the statement read.

Expressing deep concern for civilians, the G7 warned against further military escalation, calling it a serious threat to regional stability. “We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement added.

The group called for immediate de-escalation and encouraged both countries to engage in direct dialogue. “We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” it stated.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the United States’ commitment to helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan.