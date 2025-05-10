32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 10, 2025
type here...

G7 Nations Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urge Restraint and Dialogue Between India and Pakistan

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, MAY 10: In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the G7 nations—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States—and the European Union strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

- Advertisement -

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers… strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan,” the statement read.

Related Posts:

Expressing deep concern for civilians, the G7 warned against further military escalation, calling it a serious threat to regional stability. “We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” the statement added.

The group called for immediate de-escalation and encouraged both countries to engage in direct dialogue. “We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” it stated.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the United States’ commitment to helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan.

View all stories
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Eastern Air Command Chief Meets Assam CM Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Hills Times -
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters