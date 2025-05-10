Eastern Air Command Chief Meets Assam CM Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 10: Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9, as military tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared details of the meeting on social media platform X, stating, “Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command @IAF_MCC paid a courtesy visit to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa at Lok Sewa Bhawan today.” The CMO added that the two leaders “engaged in discussions on matters of importance.”

The high-level visit gains significance in light of the ongoing hostilities triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, and Pakistan’s subsequent cross-border strikes.

In a related development, thirty-two airports across northern and western India—including key hubs like Srinagar and Amritsar—were closed to civilian air traffic until May 15. The airspace restrictions, announced on May 10, reflect heightened military readiness as conflict in the region shows no signs of abating.