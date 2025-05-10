32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 10, 2025
type here...

India Strikes Key Pakistani Airbases Amid Rising Border Tensions; Global Calls for Restraint Grow

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

NEW DELHI, May 10: Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply as India launched airstrikes on three key Pakistani airbases—Nur Khan (Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Jhang).

- Advertisement -

The strikes followed a public statement by Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, during a press briefing early Friday. The Indian response is seen as retaliation for a wave of Pakistani drone attacks along its border late Friday night.

Related Posts:

Pakistan’s drone offensive reportedly targeted 26 sites across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, injuring civilians in Ferozepur, Punjab. Explosions were also reported early Saturday in Srinagar, Jammu, Rajouri, and Udhampur, amid intensified shelling. The precision and scope of India’s air counterstrike indicate a significant escalation in hostilities.

In response, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flights from 3:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on May 10, 2025. The growing conflict has drawn international alarm, with the G7 nations and the European Union issuing a joint appeal urging both sides to exercise maximum restraint. They also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives—most of them tourists.

The violence turned tragic in Rajouri, where Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa was killed Saturday morning after Pakistani shelling struck his residence. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mourned Thappa’s death, noting his recent involvement in key government activities.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to global calls for calm, Abdullah criticized what he called the hypocrisy of the international community. On platform X (formerly Twitter), he posted: “I don’t know how the ‘International Community’ expects the present tension in the subcontinent to be de-escalated when the IMF effectively reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is employing to destroy Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places.”

View all stories
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Eastern Air Command Chief Meets Assam CM Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Hills Times -
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters