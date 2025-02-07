22 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 7, 2025
Drugs worth more than Rs 8 crore seized in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, Feb 6: Nagaland police said on Thursday  that they have recovered and seized drugs worth more than Rs. 8 crores in January 2025. It also said seven cases were registered during this period and arrested 18 persons-14 males and 4 females. According to the police, the drug was heroin.

Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie said this during a press conference held here in connection with Nagaland Government’s War against Drugs. The press conference was chaired by IGP (CID) Nagaland, Vikram Khalete, IPS.

The police also said that in 2024 in connection with drug related incidents, altogether 199 cases were registered and 343 people arrested in Nagaland.

Nagaland Police then appealed to the general public to provide information of sale/distribution of any form of narcotics/drugs/IMFL etc, to the nearest police station or Narcotic Police Station with assurance that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.

The police then informed that on their part they are putting immense efforts to combat by taking measures and putting the system in place to analyse and operate in real time, and appealed to the people to come forward and work on it to combat drug trafficking. (NNN)

