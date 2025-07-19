Drugs worth over Rs 36 crore seized in Mizoram

AIZAWL, July 18: The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Assam Rifles have seized huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 36.79 crore in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the NCB and personnel of the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on Thursday during which they recovered 642 gram of heroin and 10.44 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive stimulant that exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the NCB, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)