Guwahati
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 arrested

AIZAWL, Jan 12: Drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore were seized and three persons arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided Bualpui village in Siaha’s district, and seized 225 gram of heroin, it said.

The heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 1.75 crore, was seized on Wednesday, it said, adding that two people were arrested in connection with it.

In another operation on Thursday, the forces seized 20 packets of methamphetamine tablets, weighing 22.2 kg, from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district.

The drugs, worth Rs 66.66 crore, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings. A person was apprehended in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said. (PTI)

