E-SeHAT services launched for ex-servicemen in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: E-SeHAT, the healthcare initiative for ex-servicemen and their families was launched recently in Imphal.

It was launched in the presence of Maj Gen Manoj Natarajan, SC, VSM, managing director, ex-servicemen Contributary Health Scheme (ECHS).

The event was coordinated by Station HQs, Leimakhong Military Station. Station Commander along with serving and retired officers, and soldiers were present on the occasion.

“The implementation of ‘E-SeHAT’ in the ECHS is set to revolutionize the way healthcare is accessed and delivered to our veterans, ensuring that they receive timely and quality medical attention from the comfort of their homes and aligns with the Digital India vision of the Government of India, in promoting digital inclusivity and efficiency in public services.

During the next phase, pre-consultation check of vitals and home delivery of medicines has been planned including the last mile connectivity wherein the medicines will be delivered at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, the most important issue highlighted by the ex-servicemen community. Referral to hospitals by Medical Officers is scheduled to be implemented by 20 Aug 2024,” a PR stated.

