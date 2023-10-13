East Garo Hills conducts mock exercise on earthquake

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 12: A mock exercise on earthquake was

conducted at Rongrenggre Govt Higher Secondary School

Playground in East Garo Hills along with other districts in

Meghalaya.

Police, CRPF, Civil Defence and Home Guards, fire and

emergency services, Aapda Mitra volunteers, NCC officials

among others were present.

The mock exercise was conducted by the State Disaster

Management Authority in collaboration with the District

Disaster Management Authority and the district

administration.