East Garo Hills conducts mock exercise on earthquake

HT Correspondent
WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 12: A mock exercise on earthquake was
conducted at Rongrenggre Govt Higher Secondary School
Playground in East Garo Hills along with other districts in
Meghalaya.
Police, CRPF, Civil Defence and Home Guards, fire and
emergency services, Aapda Mitra volunteers, NCC officials
among others were present.
The mock exercise was conducted by the State Disaster
Management Authority in collaboration with the District
Disaster Management Authority and the district
administration.