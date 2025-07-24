35.1 C
ECI assures Tipra Motha to implement Special Electoral Roll Revision in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 23: A high-level delegation of the Tipra Motha Party, led by its chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Wednesday met officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, urging the Commission to initiate a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura to address the growing concern of illegal migration from Bangladesh.

The nine-member delegation submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar, flagging apprehensions over demographic imbalances caused by unchecked infiltration and its long-term implications on both state security and the identity of indigenous communities.

“Just like the ECI has initiated a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, we have demanded a similar exercise for Tripura,” Pradyot told reporters after the meeting.

 “Illegal migration is not just a Tripura-centric issue — it’s a threat to the entire Northeast. If this is not curbed now, our future generations might be forced to fight for their identity and survival.”

Emphasizing the party’s core demand, Pradyot stated that the objective is clear: “Detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants who have entered Tripura from Bangladesh. We cannot afford to give away even an inch of our land. It is our constitutional right to protect our homeland.”

Clarifying the party’s apolitical position, Pradyot stressed that Tipra Motha’s initiative was independent of any national political party.

“Whether it is the Congress or the BJP — if they wish to meet the ECI, they are free to do so. But Tipra Motha speaks only for the people of Tripura, especially the indigenous communities. We do not need anyone’s approval to raise our voice.”

He also cautioned against repeating the historical mistakes of the past. “We cannot afford a rerun of the demographic upheavals witnessed between the 1950s and 1990s. It’s 2025, and we must act now socially, politically, and legally.”

Pradyot further warned that the party is ready to take legal recourse if necessary. “If the situation demands, we are prepared to move the Supreme Court. But we will not allow Tripura to become a dumping ground for illegal migrants.”

