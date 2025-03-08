17.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

ED attaches Rs 65 cr properties linked to ex-GM of Sikkim bank

Money laundering case

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, March 7: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 65.46 crore in connection with a money laundering case involving a former general manager-ranked officer of a Sikkim-based bank.

The ED said in a statement that the attached assets include four residential properties and land parcels located in Deorali, Syari, Ranipool and Penlong – all in Sikkim.

- Advertisement -

These properties were allegedly acquired using proceeds from fraudulent activities linked to siphoning of funds from the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) by Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, its former general manager (operations).

Related Posts:

Additionally, several bank accounts with a combined deposit of approximately Rs 53.41 crore in the names of Lepcha and his family members have also been frozen, the statement said.

These actions are parts of an ongoing investigation into the misappropriation and laundering of funds from the bank under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Established in 1968, the SBS is an autonomous body under the Sikkim government and it is responsible to handle the treasury function of the state, according to the bank’s website.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that that investigation followed an FIR registered by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

ED’s findings revealed that Lepcha allegedly orchestrated a large-scale fraud by creating a fictitious bank account under the name “AE Roads and Bridges Department, Government of Sikkim.”

Funds were illegally credited to this account by manipulating documents maintained for transactions involving two public sector banks.

The statement said the misappropriated funds were then diverted to personal accounts belonging to Lepcha and his associates.

- Advertisement -

The ED last month conducted multiple searches at properties linked to Lepcha, and seized documents related to various property purchases.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to follow leads and gather evidence against Lepcha and others involved in this extensive fraud it states. (PTI)

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Governor extends International Women’s Day greetings

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback