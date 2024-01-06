Education can make youths skilled, efficient, says Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said that India is a young nation with the largest youth force in the world. He stressed on making the youths skilled and efficient through education.

- Advertisement -

Kataria said this while attending the valedictory session of the 14th Assam Rising Youth Conclave and felicitation programme of Alok Pranvanjan Welfare Society at a hotel in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kataria said, “India is a young nation and we are fortunate to have the largest youth force in the world. We have to manage this youth power properly. They will have to be made skilled and efficient through qualitative education. We will also have to work to inspire the youth with a national spirit, only then we will be successful in taking the youth forward towards making a developed India.”

Kataria also said that all the major changes that have taken place in the country have been possible only due to the strong will power of the youth and they need to be motivated in the right direction. Although they have zeal and enthusiasm, yet their power should be channelized to help them reach the pinnacle of success. The future of thecountry depends on the hard work and efficiency of the youth.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the fillip for unprecedented development has been laid through the National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy. The nation is rapidly moving towards the goal of self-reliance. Therefore, initiatives like startups, entrepreneurship and skill development are playing an important role,” the Guv said.

- Advertisement -

“In view of this, today is not the time to wait and seek for government job, but to establish one’s own enterprise and provide employment to others,” he added.

It may be mentioned that ‘Dainandin Barta’ award was bestowed on eminent journalist Dhirendra Nath Bezbaruah.

The Governor hailed D.N.Bezbaruah for his contribution to journalism and also called upon the youth to cultivate the art of writing.