Efforts on to revive lost art forms: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 3: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the present government is sincerely trying to develop the cultural heritage of the Janajati people of the state.

He said that efforts are being made to revive the lost art forms, and the government has taken the initiative to develop the Chaturdasa Devata temple in Old Agartala as a religious tourism center.

Saha said this while inaugurating the 7-day traditional Kharchi festival, fair, and exhibition at the Chaturdasa Devata temple in Old Agartala today.

The Kharchi festival and fair will continue till July 9.

In his inaugural speech, Saha said, “We wait for the Kharchi Puja to be organized every year on the Shukla Ashtami tithi of the month of Ashadh. Visitors gather here from different parts of Tripura. Apart from those from outside the state, many visitors also come from Bangladesh. Kharchi Puja is a sacred puja for the royal family and Janajati of Tripura. Over time, the Kharchi Puja and festival have become a worship and gathering of all castes and tribes. Long ago, there were no roads or bridges to reach here. Since there was a lot of water in the Howrah River, people had to cross it by boat. It has now been termed a universal Puja, which is not limited to any specific religious caste.”

The Chief Minister said that Tripura was included in India on October 15, 1949. According to the agreement signed at that time, the Tripura government had to sponsor various temples and worship services built by the Maharajas of Tripura. The state government is working accordingly.

He added that the Kharchi festival attracts a large crowd—about 10 to 15 lakh people gather over the span of 7 days.

Saha said that the people of Tripura are very religious.

“People from outside are also aware of this. Kharchi Puja is a source of good energy, happiness, and prosperity. By participating in this Puja, one can get rid of diseases, and the society is also well-off. Through this fair, love and cultural interaction are fostered, and a sense of brotherhood is awakened. Tripura is a place of mixed cultures and languages. Therefore, people of all religions and castes gather at this fair, and a space for mutual exchange is created. Due to the large volume of business exchanges around the fair, economic opportunities are also created. Local people benefit from this, and people associated with cottage industries also prosper financially,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that efforts are being made to revive the lost art forms, and in this year’s budget, a financial provision of Rs 3 crore has been made for the development of lost musical instruments of the tribals.

He further stated that the state tableau, based on the theme of Kharchi Puja and showcased in Delhi on January 26, secured second place at the national level.