19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Efforts underway to preserve Sherdukpen language in Arunachal: CM

The initiative, spearheaded by the All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB), will ensure the language's survival and strengthen cultural identity among future generations.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: In a significant step towards preserving the endangered Mey (Sherdukpen) language, efforts to develop its orthography, dictionary, and grammar are underway in Shergaon, West Kameng district, a press release said on Tuesday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the All Sherdukpen Blu (ASB), will ensure the language’s survival and strengthen cultural identity among future generations.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the initiative on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Commendable efforts by Sherdukpen Blu & Dr Bishakha Das, a linguist from Delhi, in developing an orthography, dictionary & grammar for the Mey (Sherdukpen) language. This step will ensure its survival and strengthen future generations’ connection to their cultural roots.”

Former minister and ASB president D.K. Thongdok also highlighted the urgency of the project, expressing concern about the younger generation’s declining familiarity with the language.

“Our language is at stake. The way our younger generation speaks lacks grammar”, he said.

Dr. Bishakha Das, a linguist from Delhi and the project’s lead researcher, has been working on developing the language’s alphabet, grammar, and dictionary using the Roman script.

She also revealed plans to introduce the language as the third language in schools within Sherdukpen jurisdictions once the project is completed.

