EKH DEO directs political parties to obtain permission prior to putting up any flags, banners

Shillong, Jan 3 (NNN): The poll bound Meghalaya is also taking up measures related to election.

On Tuesday, the East Khasi Hills (EKH) District Election officer (DEO) directed all political parties to obtain written permission prior to putting up any flags, banners and signages in Shillong and the district.

“Therefore, it is directed that all political parties obtain written permission from the office of the deputy commissioner (Elections) prior to putting up any flags, banners and signages, and that such, flags, banners, hoardings and signages are to be removed immediately on completion of programmes or as per the terms given in the conditions. Strict compliance to guidelines of the Election Commission of India as per orders issued by this office from time to time is to be ensured,” said an order issued by the DEO.

The order said that it has been noticed that various political parties have put up banners, flags, hoardings, and signages in different parts of Shillong and in the district as a whole.

On completion of their programmes, the political parties fail to remove the paraphernalia, thereby, causing inconvenience to the general public particularly in thoroughfares of the city.

It also said that the party flags, banners and hoardings have also been put up on some public utilities without permission from the concerned authority and which may be a safety hazard.

It was also noticed that signages and flags have been put at Government premises and establishments, which is against the established rules and guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The party flags and banners have been put up at various locations without prior permission from the office of the deputy commissioner (Elections), East Khasi Hills district or other Government authorities.