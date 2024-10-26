Empowering Entrepreneurs: Meghalaya Launches MSME Mentor Program with IIM Shillong

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: The Directorate of Commerce and Industries in Meghalaya has launched a significant initiative to enhance the entrepreneurial landscape in the state by organizing a four-day MSME Mentor Development Programme in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong. This programme, which commenced on Thursday, is part of the broader Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, a project backed by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the World Bank.

The primary objective of the MSME Mentor Development Programme is to empower and cultivate a new generation of entrepreneurs by training 50 carefully selected participants from various districts in Meghalaya. These individuals have been nominated by the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC) and will engage in intensive training aimed at equipping them with the skills necessary to become effective mentors for emerging entrepreneurs in their communities. This initiative seeks to establish a robust mentorship network, fostering an environment conducive to growth, innovation, and sustainability within Meghalaya’s MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in the region’s economic development.

The collaboration with IIM Shillong, an Institute of National Importance, promises participants access to high-quality instruction and invaluable insights into contemporary business strategies. The curriculum is expected to cover a range of topics, including leadership development, financial management, marketing strategies, and techniques for market expansion. By imparting these essential skills, the programme aims to not only enhance individual capabilities but also contribute to the overall performance and competitiveness of MSMEs in the state.

Shashank Dash, the State Project Lead for the RAMP initiative in Meghalaya, emphasized the significance of this mentor development programme. He stated, “This initiative is a cornerstone of our strategy to fortify the MSME ecosystem in Meghalaya. By creating a network of seasoned mentors, we aim to provide the guidance and support that new entrepreneurs need to navigate the challenges of starting and running a business. Our goal is to ensure sustainable growth and success for these budding entrepreneurs.”

The MSME sector is recognized as a vital driver of economic progress in Meghalaya, and this programme is designed to address the specific needs and challenges faced by local entrepreneurs. The training sessions will feature industry experts, faculty from IIM, and various government officials, fostering a platform for knowledge exchange, dialogue, and mentorship. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with professionals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise, further enriching their learning experience.

Furthermore, this capacity-building initiative aligns with the national vision to enhance MSME performance throughout India. By investing in the development of capable mentors, the Meghalaya government aims to cultivate a supportive entrepreneurial culture that encourages innovation, resilience, and collaboration among small and medium enterprises. This is particularly crucial in a state like Meghalaya, where local businesses often face unique challenges related to resources, market access, and operational capabilities.

As the programme progresses, it is expected to have a profound and lasting impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Meghalaya. By equipping mentors with the tools they need to assist emerging entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to create a sustainable framework for business development and success, ultimately contributing to the overall economic growth of the region.

In summary, the MSME Mentor Development Programme represents a significant step forward in strengthening the entrepreneurial foundation of Meghalaya. Through targeted training and mentorship, this initiative seeks to empower local entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive and contribute positively to the state’s economy. The collaborative effort between the Directorate of Commerce and Industries and IIM Shillong marks a promising beginning for nurturing the next generation of business leaders in Meghalaya.