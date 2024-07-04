31 C
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Endangered Softshell Turtle Rescued in Lower Subansiri

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: In a remarkable act of conservation, a softshell turtle, an endangered species, was successfully rescued from the Hija River in Lower Subansiri district by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department. The rescue operation took place on July 2nd after local residents reported the presence of the distressed turtle to the authorities.

Acting swiftly, a team led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhinav Kumar reached the site and carefully retrieved the turtle, which had been trapped in the river. The rescued turtle was immediately transported to the Biological Park in Itanagar for medical examination and rehabilitation.

DFO Kumar expressed gratitude towards the local community for their prompt reporting and emphasized the importance of protecting endangered species. “This rescue highlights the crucial role of community awareness and participation in wildlife conservation. We urge everyone to report any wildlife in distress to the nearest forest department office,” he said.

The softshell turtle, native to freshwater habitats in the region, faces threats from habitat destruction, pollution, and illegal poaching. Conservation efforts by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department, in collaboration with local communities, are crucial for the survival of this species.

This successful rescue operation underscores the ongoing efforts to safeguard wildlife in Arunachal Pradesh and serves as a reminder of the importance of conservation initiatives in preserving the state’s rich biodiversity.

