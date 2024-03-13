ENPO to continue ‘public emergency’ in eastern Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 12: In the backdrop of the ‘public emergency’ declared by it in eastern Nagaland on March 5 and subsequent bandhs in the region, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) at an emergency consultative meeting with tribal bodies and frontal organisations in Tuensang on Tuesday decided to further continue with the ongoing ‘public emergency’.

- Advertisement -

The bandhs called under the ‘public emergency’ crippled normal life in eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO had called the ‘public emergency’ in eastern Nagaland against the delay by the government of India to settle the offer for the creation of ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory’, comprising of six eastern districts of Nagaland.

The meeting emphasised the need to stand in unison in achieving the desired goal of the people of eastern Nagaland.

Addressing the meeting, ENPO president Tsapikyu Sangtam urged all the tribal leaders and members present to ensure that all the people irrespective of their political and social affiliations are on board, saying “this is of primary importance and pre-requisite at this hour”.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, the members present reviewed the current status of the ongoing bandh in the entire eastern Nagaland jurisdiction

The members agreed to further collaborate closely and coordinate efforts in ensuring successful implementations of the restrictions imposed under the ‘public emergency’ to show resentment against the central government for not honouring its commitment.

However, considering the concerns of the people, the meeting decided to relax/exempt public movement with private vehicles, all government and private educational institutions, power department, medical emergencies, fire and emergency services, PHED (domestic lines), banking, postal services and telecommunications, business establishments and private constructions.