ENPO waits eagerly for Frontier Nagaland Territory

DIMAPUR, May 12: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has stressed once again ”for early solution and materialisation of the long cherished dream of the eastern Nagas” regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

After “remitting its stance on Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through an official email” on April 28, 2025, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) had submitted the same to the Government of Nagaland on May 1, 2025, a statement of the ENPO said. The same hard copy had been submitted to the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union (ENLU) members on May 5, 2025. The ENPO had also officially sent its stance through the official email of Supongmeren Jamir, MP (Lok Sabha) and S. Phangnon Konyak, MP (Rajya Sabha) through her OSD on May 7, 2025, the ENPO also said.

The ENPO also “fervently appealed before the MHA, the State Government, the MPs of both the houses (Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha) to actively coordinate in paving the way forward plan for early solution and materialisation of the long cherished dream of the eastern Nagas”. The ENPO also “out-rightly” asserted that both the State Government and all the Naga tribes should understand that “what begets of FNT shall definitely be of a win-win situation for all”. The ENPO also urged every Naga tribe to prayerfully uphold the matter in prayer.

The ENPO, “while positively noting upon K.G. Kenye’s statement where he had categorically uttered on a high-level understanding between State Government and the ENPO on Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), out-rightly asserted that there is nothing that transpired/conspired between the ENPO and the MHA and the same will be an open book before the tripartite table”.

The ENPO then said that no new draft on FNT had been formulated but had duly inserted its stance/comment under the relevant column and para as envisaged on the MoS draft and the State Government’s Comments as follow up of the last tripartite talk.

The ENPO expressed optimism that both the MHA and the Government of Nagaland shall not deviate from the basic principle as envisaged in both the MoS draft and the State Government’s comment. “On the contrary, the MHA must also ensure that the offered FNT must espouse utmost integrity that truly reflects the sincerity of the Government of India in letter and spirit on the offered FNT”, it added.

On the contrary, the ENPO also said it “sees a positive stance” of the State Government to partner with the ENPO ensuring that the region is no longer subjugated under any political drama. The ENPO said the State Government must play a proactive role in felicitating/elevating the Eastern Nagas at par with the rest of the State as boldly asserted by “our Chief Minister of Nagaland” at several occasions. (NNN)