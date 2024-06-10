Ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue found vandalised in Tripura

AGARTALA, June 9: A statue of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi was found vandalised in Tripura’s Unakoti district, a Congress MLA said on Sunday.

Congress legislator Birajit Sinha alleged that BJP-backed goons were behind the vandalisation of the three-foot statue of Gandhi, which was laid on a concrete structure in Kailashahar subdivision’s Govidapur area in 2009 as a mark to pay respect to the former PM.

“The statue of ex-Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was found vandalised on Sunday morning. I suspect that the statue was vandalised by a few BJP-backed goons,” Sinha told reporters.

The legislator demanded the arrest of those involved in the vandalisation of the statue.

Sinha also claimed that some miscreants vandalised a CPI(M) party office in Srirampur in the Kailashahar Police Station area soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

A statue of Himadri Deb, a renowned cultural activist, was damaged by miscreants on Friday in Kagirgaon under the Kailashahar Police Station limits.

“These are cowardly acts. I vehemently condemned such acts,” he added. (PTI)