Cong organises ‘long march’ to border in Tripura’s Unakoti over Bangla embankment issues

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Jan 25: The Congress on Saturday organised a long march to the international border area in Tripura’s Unakoti district to press demand for the Centre’s intervention to stop the construction of an embankment by the Bangladesh authorities on “zero line” along the boundary.
The neighbouring has been constructing a massive embankment on its side, close to Tripura’s Rangauti area, and some portions of the structure have allegedly touched the ‘zero line’, triggering widespread resentment among the people in Kailashahar, a border subdivision of the northeastern state.

Congress MLA Birajit Sinha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate steps to stop the construction of the embankment by the Bangladesh authorities.
“This is an international issue. Bangladesh has been constructing an embankment on the ‘zero line’ flouting the Indira-Mujib pact. In fact, the Bangladesh government has declared a war against India, Tripura and the people of Kailashahar by undertaking construction of the embankment,” he alleged.

Thousands of Congress supporters and the people participated in the long march to the international border, demanding immediate construction of a new embankment or repair of the 40-year-old embankment in Kailashahar for effective flood control.
“I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to remain silent on the issue. You must take immediate remedial measures or else the people of Kailashahar will face unprecedented flood in the coming monsoon,” he said.

Sinha also referred to a recent attack on BSF personnel by Bangladeshis in Magroli, a border village in Kailashahar.
“Some Bangladeshis have attacked BSF jawans at a border village recently. They tried to snatch their weapons…I urge the prime minister and the Union home minister to enhance security along the border and take steps to suspend the construction of embankment on the ‘zero line’,” he added. (PTI)

