Exchange Of Fire Between Security Forces & Insurgents In Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: Multiple incidents of violence, arson & firing in Sugnu & Serou arears of Manipur has necessitated redeployment of additional troops over the past 48 hours to beef up ongoing extensive area domination operations, ambushes & measures to prevent arson/ violence.

- Advertisement -

As a result of extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police in areas of Sugnu/Serou, intermittent exchange of fire took place between security forces & insurgents during the night of 05/06 June 2023. Security Forces took adequate measures to prevent insurgents from ‘breaking contact’ & running away to nearby areas.

Firing intensified with effect from early hours in the morning and in the ensuing firefight one BSF personnel sustained fatal injuries. Two Assam Rifles personnel sustained Gun Shot Wounds and have been evacuated by Army Helicopter to Mantripukhri, Imphal. Inputs indicate some casualties to insurgents and are being verified on ground. During the preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition & warlike stores have been recovered from the general area.

Operations are in progress to sanitise the area.