Feeding monkeys in Sikkim will invite a fine of Rs 5,000

GANGTOK, Aug 23: The Sikkim government’s Forest,

Environment and Wildlife department has said that feeding of

monkeys or improper disposal of food waste will be treated as

an offence and violators will be fined Rs 5,000.

It said that monkey (Macaque species) is a protected species,

and feeding it is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife

(Protection) Act, 1972 and the Environment (Protection) Act

1986.

The Chief Wildlife Warden of Sikkim, Sandeep Tambe in a public

notice dated August 19 said “This is to highlight an important

matter that concerns the safety and well-being of all of us.

Human feeding of monkeys (Macaque species) and improper

management of food waste has resulted in unnatural growth in

their population.

“As a result, residents in urban and rural areas are faced with

increased instances of human-monkey conflict, which has now

grown into a public health and safety issue. It is essential to

recognize that feeding them and improperly disposing food

waste process risks and concerns.”

The notice also said that monkeys fed by humans lose their

sense of fear and have now learnt to “associate food with

people” and they are attracted and slowly become aggressive.

Monkeys are wild animals and their behaviour can be

unpredictable, feeding them encourages them to approach

humans, increasing the risk of bites or injuries, especially to

women and children. Also, transmission of zoonotic disease

from primates to humans and vice versa is another risk.

Feeding monkeys can create an unsanitary environment,

leading to the accumulation of waste and attracting pests,

which can adversely affect the hygiene, the notice said.

It said when food becomes readily available, instead of

spending their time foraging in forests, these macaques visit

offices, homes, religious places, supermarkets and shops

hoping to get food from humans.

- Advertisement -

Human food products are calorie-rich and an easily digestible

source of food, however, these foods elevate stress levels and

increase inter-group aggression. Hence, providing food to

monkeys can disrupt their natural feeding patterns and

behaviour. (PTI)