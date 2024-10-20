24 C
Fire at school in Manipur’s Jiribam

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 19: Fire broke out at a private school in Manipur’s Jiribam school, destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees, police said.

The incident happened at Blooming Flower Children Foundation School in Kalimnagar Part 2 area on Friday, they said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by the fire services, police said.

As per preliminary estimates, the fire destroyed properties worth lakhs of rupees, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

An investigation is underway, police said. (PTI)

