Five militants, one sympathiser arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, Feb 19: Five militants belonging to three banned outfits have been arrested in Manipur in the last two days, police said on Wednesday.

One sympathiser of a proscribed organisation has also been nabbed.

The arrests have been made in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, a police officer said.

An active member of banned outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Waikhom Ibungo Meitei (26), was arrested from Hatta Golapati area in Imphal East on Tuesday.

“He was allegedly involved in extorting the public, government officials and educational institutions,” the officer said.

Security forces also arrested another cadre of PLA, identified as Thokchom Ajit Singh (40), from Leimaram Canal area in Bishnupur district on Monday.

A militant belonging to PREPAK (PRO) outfit, identified as Salam Sitoljit Singh (36), was nabbed from Uripok Khumanthem Leikai in Imphal West district on Tuesday, the police officer said, adding he was allegedly involved in extortion.

Security forces arrested another active cadre of PREPAK (PRO), identified as Thokchom Sanathoi Singh (24), from Okshongbung area in Bishnupur district the same day.

Police arrested a militant belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit, identified as Naorem Premkanta Singh (43), from Irum Mapal area in Kakching district on Tuesday, he said, adding the insurgent was also involved in extortion.

Meanwhile, a sympathiser of KCP (PWG), identified as Romeo Laishram (50), was arrested from his residence at Yurembam in Imphal West district and a pistol with magazine and cartridges were seized from his possession on Tuesday, he added. (PTI)