Security Forces Arrest Nine Militants in Manipur Crackdown on Extortion Networks

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JULY 24: In a concerted effort to crack down on insurgent-sponsored extortion operations, Manipur’s security personnel conducted a spate of coordinated operations between July 21 and 23, 2025, arresting nine active militants who belonged to different underground organizations.

- Advertisement -

The militants were said to be involved in systematic extortion operations targeting the commercial units, educational institutions, and government offices in the valley and border areas of the state.

The biggest breakthrough arrived on July 23 when two working members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – Taibanganba faction – were arrested. The duo, Konjengbam Kanta Meitei (23) of Khuyathong in Imphal West and Sanatomba Aheibam (24) of Takyel Khongbal, were accused of extorting money from schools and government offices. Security forces seized Rs 22,000 in extorted money, three cell phones, and Rs 8,220 in cash from their possession.

Simultaneously, security agencies apprehended Hidangmayum Naocha Sharma (35), a working member of the KCP (MC), from Bisnupur on the same day. According to reports, he was engaged in extorting money from local traders in the region.

One more significant arrest was made of Sanabam Ibungo Meitei (27), a KCP (PWG) operative, who was targeting oil pumps in the valley. Officials seized seven demand notes issued by his organization and a mobile phone during the arrest, which reflected the organized crime nature of the extortion racket.

- Advertisement -

During saffronisation drive at night, in another operation, PREPAK PRO cadre Sorokhaibam Olen Meitei aged 18 years was arrested from Tabungkhok Sagei Brick Field locality. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

On July 22, troops made great strides by detaining two top militants from a forest sector between Border Pillars 73(10) and 73(11) in Tengnoupal district. The detainees were Thingnam Amujao Singh (57), a PREPAK militant, and Kangjam Motea Meitei (33), who was linked with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The same day, yet another RPF/PLA cadre, Waribam Ajoy Singh (25), was apprehended from the Langol region in Imphal West district, further squeezing the noose around insurgent activities in the area.

The operations started on July 21 with the arrest of Boythong Khongsai (29), a cadre of UKNA, from Sugnu-Chandel Road. Security personnel recovered a Royal Enfield motorbike, mobile phone, several SIM cards, and different identity documents from him.

- Advertisement -

These arrests are a serious setback to the extortion rings operated by insurgent outfits and indicate sustained efforts by security forces to re-establish peace and normalcy in Manipur.