31.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 15, 2025
type here...

Five positive Covid cases in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 14: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Manipur has increased, with five positive cases confirmed till date, according to the latest status report issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

The department reported that on Friday 15 samples were tested – 1 from Imphal East, 13 from Imphal West, and 1 from Tamenglong. Of these, three tested positive – one from Imphal East district and two from Imphal West district.

- Advertisement -

The cumulative number of COVID-19 samples tested for the disease in the state stands at 36, with five confirmed positive cases.

Related Posts:

According to official data, four individuals who tested positive are currently in home isolation.

This resurgence follows a gap of nearly two years since the last reported case. The reappearance of COVID-19 in the state was detected on June 1, 2025.

Since the outbreak began in 2020, Manipur has recorded a total of 1,40,045 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,37,893 patients have recovered, while 2,149 individuals have succumbed to the virus.

- Advertisement -

Director of Health Services, Dr. Chambo Gonmei, told the media that no new guidelines have been issued by the central health ministry so far. However, as a precautionary measure, the public is advised to wear face masks, maintain personal hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap, and undergo testing if they experience high fever or any symptoms related to COVID-19. (NNN)

8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon