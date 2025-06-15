Five positive Covid cases in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 14: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Manipur has increased, with five positive cases confirmed till date, according to the latest status report issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

The department reported that on Friday 15 samples were tested – 1 from Imphal East, 13 from Imphal West, and 1 from Tamenglong. Of these, three tested positive – one from Imphal East district and two from Imphal West district.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 samples tested for the disease in the state stands at 36, with five confirmed positive cases.

According to official data, four individuals who tested positive are currently in home isolation.

This resurgence follows a gap of nearly two years since the last reported case. The reappearance of COVID-19 in the state was detected on June 1, 2025.

Since the outbreak began in 2020, Manipur has recorded a total of 1,40,045 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 1,37,893 patients have recovered, while 2,149 individuals have succumbed to the virus.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Chambo Gonmei, told the media that no new guidelines have been issued by the central health ministry so far. However, as a precautionary measure, the public is advised to wear face masks, maintain personal hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap, and undergo testing if they experience high fever or any symptoms related to COVID-19. (NNN)