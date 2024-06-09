Five recruited by banned outfits rescued from Manipur

IMPHAL, June 8: The Assam Rifles have rescued five youths from Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, who were recruited by the banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army and Prepak (PRO), according to a statement issued by the security force on Saturday.

The five youths have been handed over to their respective families during an event held at Inspector General Assam Rifles (S) headquarters in Mantripukhri in Imphal.

“The five youths were misguided and recruited for joining PLA and PREPAK (PRO)…the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar army and rebel forces heightened the peril they faced, prompting them to run away from their camps in search of safety,” the statement said.

Assam Rifles demonstrated steadfast commitment by facilitating their extrication from danger, it said.

The operation carried out in Tengnoupal district underscores the pledge of Assam Riffles to uphold peace and security in Manipur, the statement added. (PTI)