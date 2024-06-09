30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...

Five recruited by banned outfits rescued from Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 8: The Assam Rifles have rescued five youths from Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, who were recruited by the banned militant outfits – People’s Liberation Army and Prepak (PRO), according to a statement issued by the security force on Saturday.

The five youths have been handed over to their respective families during an event held at Inspector General Assam Rifles (S) headquarters in Mantripukhri in Imphal.

- Advertisement -

“The five youths were misguided and recruited for joining PLA and PREPAK (PRO)…the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar army and rebel forces heightened the peril they faced, prompting them to run away from their camps in search of safety,” the statement said.

Assam Rifles demonstrated steadfast commitment by facilitating their extrication from danger, it said.

The operation carried out in Tengnoupal district underscores the pledge of Assam Riffles to uphold peace and security in Manipur, the statement added. (PTI)

8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur: More than 200 people move to relief camp in Jiribam...

The Hills Times -
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons