Assam Rifles apprehend PREPAK (PRO), PLA cadres in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles successfully apprehended three insurgent cadres in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, the Assam Rifles informed on Friday.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed militants in the area, the Assam Rifles launched coordinated search and ambush operations in the Yangoubung region, intensifying efforts to curb insurgency in the northeastern state.

The first operation led to the capture of an individual who identified himself as a cadre from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (Pro).

The individual was found in possession of a weapon, highlighting the continuous threat posed by armed groups in the region.

In a separate but similar operation, the Assam Rifles set up ambushes and intercepted two cadres associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), further disrupting insurgent activities in the area.

Subsequently, all three apprehended individuals, along with their recovered weapons, have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.

