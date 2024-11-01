25 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 1, 2024
Assam Rifles apprehend PREPAK (PRO), PLA cadres in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

The first operation led to the capture of an individual who identified himself as a cadre from the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (Pro).

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles successfully apprehended three insurgent cadres in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, the Assam Rifles informed on Friday.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed militants in the area, the Assam Rifles launched coordinated search and ambush operations in the Yangoubung region, intensifying efforts to curb insurgency in the northeastern state.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS CADRES IN TENGNOUPAL DISTRICT, MANIPUR: Acting on specific intelligence of movement of cadres in Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles launched search operations in general area Yangoubung.”

The first operation led to the capture of an individual who identified himself as a cadre from the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (Pro).

The individual was found in possession of a weapon, highlighting the continuous threat posed by armed groups in the region.

In a separate but similar operation, the Assam Rifles set up ambushes and intercepted two cadres associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), further disrupting insurgent activities in the area.

Subsequently, all three apprehended individuals, along with their recovered weapons, have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.

“In a similar operation Assam Rifles laid ambushes and apprehended two PLA cadres. The apprehended individuals alongwith the recovered weapons have been handed over to Manipur Police”, the Assam Rifles added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India.
