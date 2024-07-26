28 C
FKJGP seeks clarifications on post office positions

SHILLONG, July 25: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) has sought clarification from the Chief Postmaster General regarding the recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak positions at the Post Offices of Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters, FKJGP President Dundee Khongsit stated that the federation, along with some Post Office employees, has demanded the introduction of an ‘Optional Language System’ for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo youth applying for these positions.

Khongsit said that during discussions with the Post Office management, it was understood that it is the State Government’s responsibility to communicate with the Ministry of Communications and the Central Post Office regarding the implementation of the ‘Optional Language System’ for Meghalaya’s youth applying for all posts.

“These 445 posts have been allocated since last year for Meghalaya, but some remain vacant due to the lack of opportunity for applicants from the state to apply in Khasi, English, and Garo languages,” said Khongsit.

He added that during the meeting, it was revealed that there are 683 vacancies at various Post Offices in Meghalaya. The post office management has written to the Ministry of Communications and the Department of Post Office, Government of India, to implement the ‘Optional Language System’ for the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities. (NNN)

